Aunt advises niece on skincare routine. Sister says, 'don't corrupt my child.' AITA?

When this aunt tries to parent her niece, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for giving skincare to my 13 year old niece?"

So long story short I am a 27 year old woman with a niece who is now 13 years old (long story my sister is much older than me).

For her birthday I went to the korean skincare store and got her a little care package with fun bubbling or animal face masks, night cream, mist, a little serum in a cool looking bottle, a cleanser and sunscreen.

My sister got mad and said I was pressuring her to conform to beauty standards. She said that the animal masks and cute bottles are fun but the inclusion of night cream and sunscreen could make her daughter already feel pressure not to age at 13.