Aunt advises niece on skincare routine. Sister says, 'don't corrupt my child.' AITA?

When this aunt tries to parent her niece, she asks Reddit:
So long story short I am a 27 year old woman with a niece who is now 13 years old (long story my sister is much older than me).
For her birthday I went to the korean skincare store and got her a little care package with fun bubbling or animal face masks, night cream, mist, a little serum in a cool looking bottle, a cleanser and sunscreen.
My sister got mad and said I was pressuring her to conform to beauty standards. She said that the animal masks and cute bottles are fun but the inclusion of night cream and sunscreen could make her daughter already feel pressure not to age at 13.
I see it as a fun way of ensuring good skin habits at an early age, considering most start their routines way too young, and I see it as a cute girly gift that she might enjoy, but my sister says 13 years old is too young and she shouldn’t be worrying about aging. AITA?
deliriumbabelfish writes:
I'm going to say NAH - has your niece expressed interest in these items? Sunscreen, face masks, etc are fun hobbies and good for skin (especially sunscreen) but I can see where your sister might be worried too..
This is a very formative time in your niece's life and I've seen plenty of women my age (32) and younger who started skincare routines young develop an unhealthy obsession with looking young, worried they're aging, losing it over natural things.
I think it might be important to have a conversation with your niece about why you got her these things and how they're important for her well being (like sunscreen - just as important as brushing your teeth!) but also skin issues are normal too.
doralcare writes:
NTA, skincare products are just cleanser and moisturiser - night cream is a moisturiser with a slightly different formula than day cream. The purpose is to keep the skin clean and toned and moisturised. Not all skincare routines are based on anti-ageing and sunscreen is essential for everyone.
It's not a bad idea for you and your sister to talk to 13yo about your different views of skincare, because it is important to encourage teenagers to avoid the pressure of false beauty standards.
manxipoomama writes:
Oh for crying out loud. NTA. Your sister overreacted to an innocently and good naturedly given gift. You weren’t shaming her into using age defying products. And night cream isn’t poison people. It’s moisturizer.
If there are any ingredients in it that she’s sensitive too then her mom can remove it from the basket and take it for herself after saying “thank you for such a thoughtful gift. We will definitely have fun with the mask”.
Also, at 13 she probably doesn’t even know everything she may be allergic to and the only way to find out is to have an allergic reaction to something. I actually laughed after reading this and thought, really?!?!