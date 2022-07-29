Aunt with full custody asks if she's wrong to not let nephew call her 'mommy.'

It is hard to raise a son or daughter, especially if their biological parent is unable to do so. When this aunt with full custody of her nephew feels guilty when he calls her mommy, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not letting my nephew call me mommy?"

Okay, so my sister is a wreck of a person atm, and so I have custody/guardianship of her kid/my nephew(6M) until she may possibly get her act together. (Father is unknown and my family and relatives refused to take him in, so I did.)