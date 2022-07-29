Aunt with full custody asks if she's wrong to not let nephew call her 'mommy.'

It is hard to raise a son or daughter, especially if their biological parent is unable to do so. When this aunt with full custody of her nephew feels guilty when he calls her mommy, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Okay, so my sister is a wreck of a person atm, and so I have custody/guardianship of her kid/my nephew(6M) until she may possibly get her act together. (Father is unknown and my family and relatives refused to take him in, so I did.)
I don’t really like children a lot so it took a while to get accustomed with this whole thing, but I’ve since managed to get a decent hang of it and everything seemed okay until recently.