Aunt feeds nieces and nephews 'garbage' against uptight SIL's wishes. AITA?

NTA. Lots of AH behavior from SIL though. If she isn't going to provide the food, drinks, and, idk, maybe appropriate notice for you to care for her kids then she can just suck it up. You're already doing her an insurmountably large favor by watching her children free of charge, on little notice, and while you are working.

Side note: you are being a bit of an AH to yourself by not standing up to her and letting her know that you cannot always just take her kids. She needs to plan accordingly and either give you more notice/maybe actually ask first, or find alternate childcare when she really needs it and you can't help.

bullshithistorian00 writes: