Aunt ignores ex-BIL's request to see his 'new kids,' while seeing her niblings. AITA?

Once Sam learned this, after Jac's death, he did everything to try and carry out damage control with me. But when he realized I knew about his affair and was disgusted with him and would not be helping him break the law, he tried to cut me off from Sky and Belle.

Which led me to fight for visitation in court under our grandparents (family) rights laws. I won. I see my niblings every other Saturday, all major holidays and he cannot prevent phone access between us.

Sam married his other woman and now has additional children as well as her child from a prior relationship who moved in with them 3ish years ago. He has asked me to include his other children and in the past I would say no. But it has continued to the point where I now ignore his requests completely.