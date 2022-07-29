Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to babysit child she was 'forced' to watch.

It's normal to not want to babysit if you don't have kids of your own. It's even normal to not want to watch your own kids. But this woman in the next story takes not wanting to babysit to a whole other...controversial level. When this aunt refuses to watch her nephew after very clearly stating that she did NOT want to babysit, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not caring for a child I said I wouldn't care for?"

Throwaway account for privacy.