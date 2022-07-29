Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to babysit child she was 'forced' to watch.

It's normal to not want to babysit if you don't have kids of your own. It's even normal to not want to watch your own kids. But this woman in the next story takes not wanting to babysit to a whole other...controversial level. When this aunt refuses to watch her nephew after very clearly stating that she did NOT want to babysit, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Throwaway account for privacy.
I (28f) am childfree, I don't even really like kids. My sister (23f Amber) has a kid and because it's a pretty close knit family she's pretty used to everyone pitching in to help. She said she was going out for a few hours and was stopping at my house to pick up a package delivered to me by mistake (we have the same street number on similar sounding streets - think 25 Hursh and 25 Hurst so this happens pretty often).