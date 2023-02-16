Aunt refuses to coddle 'screaming' niece; sister cries and calls her 'horrible.'

When two sisters had a dispute over one of their daughters, one decided that Reddit would be the place to end the debate once and for all.
jezibellaa writes:
My (33F) sister, Marnie (35F), has a 3 year old daughter, Annabelle. I love my niece very, very much but Marnie sets down no boundaries for her. Everything Annabelle does is age appropriate but as a parent, it’s your job to help your child become the best person they can be.
When Annabelle doesn’t want to do something or needs to get her way, she screams. It’s very, very loud and hard to ignore. Marnie and her husband instantly give in. As a mom of 4, I completely understand it’s hard to hear your child cry or be upset. And sometimes, yes, absolutely pick your battles. But others, the toddler can’t win.