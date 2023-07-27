Aunt refuses to give autistic niece the only juice she had. Family says 'have a heart.'

When this aunt feels like she may have been mean to her autistic niece, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not giving my autistic niece the only juice I had?'

I (18f) am diabetic and I have an autistic niece (7f),yesterday my family went hiking and my brothers family came along, We were walking along the mountains and my niece suddenly wanted juice and my SIL gave her sugar free orange juice, my niece refused it and said she wanted apple juice and guess who had packed apple juice with them? me.

I like having something sugary on me incase something happens because yk I am diabetic, my brother then asked me if we could switch the juices since I didn't even need it at the moment,i refused and said that their juice had no sugar and what if my sugar rate suddenly went low? Because mine suddenly goes down so I like to be prepared.