Aunt tells SIL, 'I know how to parent your ODD kid.' SIL says, 'you traumatized him.'

When this woman feels like she knows best when it comes to her SIL's difficult kid, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for 'parenting' my SILs kid?'

My SIL, my brother and their kids are/were staying with me temporarily. There's no issues at all outside of their youngest, 6m. He has anger issues, ADHD, ODD and is being evaluated for a slew of other things.

Like bipolar, PTSD, and ASD (he started acting out after being bullied heavily at school). He can be quite the handful. My SIL gets touched out QUICK and she has expressed to me multiple times that she isn't stressed because of her kid and what he's doing, but stressed because she's tired of being looked at like a failure from the adults surrounding her (pretty sure she's talking about me and my husband).