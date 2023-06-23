Aunt tells SIL, 'I know how to parent your ODD kid.' SIL says, 'you traumatized him.'

When this woman feels like she knows best when it comes to her SIL's difficult kid, she asks Reddit:
My SIL, my brother and their kids are/were staying with me temporarily. There's no issues at all outside of their youngest, 6m. He has anger issues, ADHD, ODD and is being evaluated for a slew of other things.
Like bipolar, PTSD, and ASD (he started acting out after being bullied heavily at school). He can be quite the handful. My SIL gets touched out QUICK and she has expressed to me multiple times that she isn't stressed because of her kid and what he's doing, but stressed because she's tired of being looked at like a failure from the adults surrounding her (pretty sure she's talking about me and my husband).
Now.. the way my SIL handles it is to ignore it. If he starts throwing a tantrum, she purposely ignores him. She says 'I ignore him because it makes him evaluate his emotions and he will come back and apologize once he's calmed down'. And as much as I hate to agree with her, that is how it plays out.
He will act out, she will completely ignore him and he will come back after and apologize and be all better. But I can't stand it. Neither can my husband. I'm tired of this kid freaking out. I'm tired of this kid yelling or knocking things over to get attention.
So yesterday he starts going off and she immediately starts to ignore. I ended up stepping in and speaking to him. My SIL looks at me and says 'what do you think you're doing?' And I tell her 'we are trying things my way today because I can't do this anymore. If it doesn't work, I will stop.'
I then go to the kid and pick him up. He fought it at first but then slowly just started crying instead of freaking out. After he calmed down, I put him down and he ran out of the house and hid. My SIL was panicked because we couldn't find him for a solid 30 minutes before he ran to his mom and again, apologized.
So same end result really. She then looks at me and says 'you ever touch my f%$#*&g kid again and I will make sure your a$$ ends up in prison. You don't hold a kid down you fat f$@#.' And leaves.
(I'm 380lbs on a good day. She said that I was suffocating him to strike fear. Given my size, that's probably what it looked like. She CLAIMS her son's therapist and evaluation team are the ones who told her to ignore him when he gets like that. I personally don't believe it.)
My brother is angry at me and so is the rest of the family for 'traumatizing someone else's kid' (they only heard one side). My brother has since come back to grab all their stuff. AITA?
abrandayhookkid writes:
YTA. He's not your kid! Don't touch other people's kids, don't interfere with their parenting, ESPECIALLY if that kid has additional needs that should be dealt with in a certain way. Imagine if you were already upset and someone grabbed you out of nowhere and wouldn't let you move?
'we're doing it my way today' is so sanctimonious and undermining and basically gross. If you wanted to do something like this, you talk to the mother beforehand to see if she's down. If not - don't do it.
'same result really'.. Aside from the child disappeared for a period of time? Aside from the additional stress for the child? Aside from the terror a mother must feel when a child runs off like that? I'm not surprised she had more to say than she did - you would never be around my child ever again if you'd done that.
purplemarsalien writes:
YTA. Your sister is implementing the processes given to her by her kid's therapist and evaluation team. You held down a kid who has already been traumatized by bullying, has diagnosed issues, and then RAN AWAY at 6 years old so that you couldn't find him for 30 minutes.
Really, I'm shocked your SIL didn't call the police when her 6yo ran out of the house and was missing for 30 minutes. I would have. Your SIL's methodology sounds extremely similar to what was taught to me when dealing with a high-emotions 6yo with similar issues.
traditionalline756 writes:
YTA, it is understandable that you are frustrated with the behavior, however the mature thing to do would be to sit down with your SIL and brother and talk to about it, not jump in the middle of an already escalated situation. If your nephew is being evaluated for numerous conditions, it sounds like his parents are being advised by professionals on how to handle his behavior.
If it is negatively affecting your household you are within your rights to ask them to find other accommodations, but you are not within your rights to physically restrain him. It sounds like your way caused way more issues. It’s not your call how to parent him, your only recourse is to tel him it isn’t working for you and ask them to leave.