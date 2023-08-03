Aunt wants to confront 8 yo nephew about his gender identity behind mom's back. AITA?

When this aunt is concerned that her nephew might need support, they ask Reddit:

'WIBTAH if I told my nephew that they might be a girl?'

My nephew (8yo) frequently puts on their sisters (10yo) dresses and shows interest in makeup and 'girls toys.' I am currently visiting my sister's (28f) house and have brought up the fact that her child may identify as a girl.

She says that this is ridiculous and that they are just going through a phase and that she doesnt want to confuse them by having this conversation.

Just this morning they were insisting that they would be a mermaid if they could while we were all hanging out at the pool in their back yard. I also saw them 'playing' with their moms makeup while I was watching the kids while my sister went to pick up pizza for dinner.