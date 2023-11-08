Aunt wants to 'rescue' collectors dolls from 7 yo step-niece. AITA?

When this woman is annoyed that her stepniece has collectors items, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for trying to rescue collectors dolls from my niece?"

So I (f22) went to my brother's house and met his stepdaughter (now my neice age 7). Her toys I noticed are mostly secondhand, old barbies and stuff.

While I was playing with her I noticed she has a lot of g1 Monster High dolls with most of their stuff. I was shocked because 1. these are hard to find where I live and 2. they are rare because they don't make g1 dolls anymore.

Like I said these dolls are rare and some of them are my grails (my most searched for) like Rochelle Goyle. When I went through them there are about 8 decent G1 dolls aside from messed up hair and some missing accessories.