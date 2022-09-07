Man asks if he's wrong to ask partner to get tested for autism before having kids.

It's hard to have a partner on the spectrum, especially if you're planning on having kids. When this man wants his partner to get tested for autism, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my partner he should be diagnosed for his Autism before having kids?"

I and my boyfriend stumbled upon the topic of kids. Since we both are gay cis men, we cannot have kids on our own. I said that I would be open to any form of having kids, and he said that he would only be comfortable with some form of surrogacy or basically anything where he is biologically related to the child.