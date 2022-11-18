Woman leaves baby shower crying because of MIL, horrible family secrets come out.

Buckle up, because this story is wild. When this mom to be leaves her baby shower in hysterics, she asks Reddit:
toasterinthebathtub writes:
My (32F) husband of 7 years (32M) and I are pregnant. We have one previous child, Anne (6F, fake name) who has epilepsy. She has had 1 seizure before (relevant later in the story).
To be honest, my MIL is horrible. She gives backhanded compliments, insults me and my looks and always tries to set my husband up with other people.
The last time we went to her place she said she could make my husband a tinder account, or set him up with some girl who is the daughter of MILs best friend. My husband has told her to stop, but doesn't do anything else. News flash, she doesn't stop.
When sending invites to my baby shower, I told my husband I didn't want my MIL there. He told me, "since you're not letting my own mother be in the room with you when you're giving birth, you have to invite her to this. You should be grateful that you get a baby shower at all".