Woman asks if she's wrong to demand 2-3 months of support from mom after baby's birth.

Being a mother is hard! Especially when you feel alone. When this mother begs her husband to let her mother help them for 2-3 months and he disagrees, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I'm 24 weeks pregnant (32F), and my husband (33M) and I are starting to talk about what family support we will need after the baby is born. We live cross-country from both sets of grandparents.
My mom doesn't work and is able to come to help us with the house chores and take care of me for as long as we need, but my mother in law still works a job that requires her to be in person and wouldn't be able to come for more than a week.