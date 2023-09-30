MIL calls DIL 'disrespectful hypocrite' for kissing her baby in front of her. AITA?

I told her that the recommendation was that no one besides myself and my husband kiss our daughter, and she argued and heavily implied that I was being dishonest because I'd previously said "nobody can kiss the baby" rather than "nobody but husband and I can kiss the baby."

She went on and on about this until I snapped that it should've been obvious that the rules we told her regarding our baby were about what we would/wouldn't allow OTHER PEOPLE to do. She called me a hypocrite so I got up and shut myself in the guest room while my daughter continued to nap on me.