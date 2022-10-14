Man posts pics of half brother on social media, stepmom demands removal.

When this older brother is upset with his brother's mom, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to delete my photos with my baby brother?"

I (19M) have a baby brother named Ian (4M) that I just love. He's my guy, I thought kids were noisy, but Ian is my star in the sky.

He's my half-brother (My dad (45M) married his wife(30F) six years ago and had my brother) but I don't really care, I'm always buying us matching shit; shirts, pants, sneakers, caps, it doesn't matter, my dad is actually in love with this and it's always taking pictures of us.

I, like any normal guy, have 2 Instagram, one for family and close friends and the other for fun, my personal IG is private and I have like 30 followers and I follow like 40 people because as I said, it's private.