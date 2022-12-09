Man demands wife to 'stop wasting money,' she says, 'it's for our daughter's future.'

When this husband is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my daughter's ballet lessons a waste of money in an argument?"

I (m31) live with my wife (f30). We have two kids, (f6) and (f2). We've recently had a bit of financial difficulty as our rent got increased and my job has been cutting my hours. We aren't struggling to survive but we need to count our coins before buying any luxuries.

I managed to get a second job to make up for the cut hours but we still need to be very mindful about where our money goes and I've had a few discussions with my wife about it.