Wife gets revenge on husband after he 'tricks' her into going to her in-laws.

When this wife is angry with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting revenge on my hsuband after he tricked me into going to his family's BBQ party?"

I (f33) am a nurse, I have a very very busy schedule. It's been absolutely crazy the past couple of years.

My husband (m36) works an office job and because he's a family-oriented type of guy, he always hangs out with his family.

His family live on a ranch in the middle of literally nowhere. It's a hassle to go there and due to my work nature, I don't go to most of their functions, I do however make sure to attend the big ones.