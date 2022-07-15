Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to be mom to ex's child from affair.

When a marriage breaks apart it's hard on everyone, especially the kids. Reddit user u/Honest-Wish7885 is a mom of four who thought she had it all until her husband cheated on her with another woman. The marriage ended, but the ex-husband's affair resulted in him having a baby girl with the other woman.

The other woman ended up passing away and now dad is a single parent to the toddler, plus he has regular visitation with his other kids. When his ex-wife drops off their kids for visitation the affair baby (now a 3-year-old girl named Juniper) has started calling her "Mommy." It's heartbreaking for sure, but this ex-wife does not feel comfortable pretending to be the mother of her ex-husband's baby with another woman.

She's turned to the internet to ask, "AITA (Am I The As*hole) for saying that I wouldn't be playing mom with my ex's affair baby?"

She writes: