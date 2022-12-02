Woman publicly roasts MIL's parenting style, entire family is shocked.

When this woman is fed up with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for snapping at my In-Laws for saying my husband "ruined" his life?"

My (36f) husband (36m) comes from a family of athletes; they put him in boxing as a kid. He was talented and he suffered a lot of pressure from his family.

They wanted him to become professional but my husband never wanted that. In high school, things got worse for him as the school's coaches were brutal and the attention he received from promoters and outside coaches led his family to put more pressure on him.

The relationship with his family went south when he informed them he was going to university and giving up boxing for good (not true the boxing part).