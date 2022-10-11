Woman breadwinner refuses to pay for SAHM wife's cigarettes, wife claims abuse.

When this woman is angry with her wife, she asks Reddit:
Me (F) and my wife, Jessi (F) had our daughter 2 years ago. Jessi is a smoker, she doesn't smoke a lot, but she consumes 2/3 a day.
She wanted to be the one who got pregnant and I told her that she couldn't smoke at any point in the pregnancy and only after our baby stopped breastfeeding, she could start consuming again. She agreed.
I'm against smoking, I don't smoke, but it doesn't bother me that much other people smoke and to my delight, Jessi was never a person who smelled like cigarettes despite being a smoker.
The reason I'm against it's that my father died of lung cancer and guess what, he smoked.When our daughter was born, I managed to stay at home for 1 year and 3 months, because it hit the pandemic and home office, so we could both take care of it.