Bride considers disinviting own mom when she insists on stealing the spotlight. AITA?

When this bride to be is concerned about her high maintenance mother, she asks Reddit:

'AITA- Mother of bride - refusing to wear any color except white?'

Am I the asshole? I am going to be a 2024 bride to the absolute love of my life. Growing up my mom has always played the victim in every situation. I don't ever remember having an apology from her or her admitting that she was in the wrong.

Don't get me wrong, she does alot for me. When our relationship is good it's really good! Anyways, it's just under a year to the wedding and I have started planning my dress and the bridal parties outfits.

My mom(MOB) also said she wanted to start planning hers. She started showing me full length white dresses. I explained to her that I did not want any resemblance of white for outfits for anyone going to the wedding.