Bride is furious when SIL dresses 'inappropriately' at her wedding. AITA?

When this bride is furious with her SIL's attire at her wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being annoyed that my SIL dressed inappropriately at our wedding?"

I (29f) got married to my husband (38m) in November 2021 and this still annoys me. For some context, my SIL has always had a bit of an issue with me. She was best friends with the mother of my husbands child from a previous relationship. She's nice to my face but very two faced.

Me and my husband have been together for 9 years, and we have a son together. However she has always said I'm 'not family'. In those 9 years me and my husband have supported each other through multiple deaths in the family, job changes, redundancy and general life crap.