Bride is furious when SIL dresses 'inappropriately' at her wedding. AITA?

When this bride is furious with her SIL's attire at her wedding, she asks Reddit:
I (29f) got married to my husband (38m) in November 2021 and this still annoys me. For some context, my SIL has always had a bit of an issue with me. She was best friends with the mother of my husbands child from a previous relationship. She's nice to my face but very two faced.
Me and my husband have been together for 9 years, and we have a son together. However she has always said I'm 'not family'. In those 9 years me and my husband have supported each other through multiple deaths in the family, job changes, redundancy and general life crap.
When we were planning our wedding, they all said to others 'my brother will never marry her'. Her and her family actually planned to go to Mexico on the same day we had booked our venue.
Due to financial restrictions we had a VERY small wedding, I mean 12 people small. I said to everyone I don't mind what you wear just wear something wedding appropriate.
WELL.... I spent my wedding morning getting ready with my mom and then arrived at the venue. My SIL is a goth chick, so I expected something kinda goth like, which I don't mind . But she was wearing a black, see through lace dress that ended mid thigh with knee high boots, her husband was in jeans.....
I'm not a judgemental person, wear whatever you want, but this was your brothers wedding. Also through the ceremony, my husbands dad who couldn't attend for health reasons was on a video call and talked the WHOLE way through my civil ceremony. AITA for being annoyed?
friendlily writes:
NTA. She made herself look bad, not you. But your husband should really deal with this. Anyone going around saying my fiance is not going to marry me is not getting an invite to my very intimate wedding. Weddings (especially small ones) are for those who love the bride and/or groom and who support the union.
cassiepics writes:
YTA - a mesh dress is bad?? if you don't like your IL's , have your husband grow a spine and stand up to them. did you dictate a dress code? did you send your expectations?
norrisbad writes:
NTA at all. If it makes you feel any better, my ex-MIL wore a sequined backless mini and FM shoes to my wedding to her son and proceeded to get hammered in the hotel bar WITH THE OFFICIANT before the ceremony.