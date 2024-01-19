Bride and groom request that pregnant SIL drop out of their wedding party. AITA?

When this bride and groom make a decision to cut SIL from their wedding party, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for asking my soon to be sister-in-law out of our wedding for being pregnant?"

My fiance and I got engaged over 2 years ago. Both of us are very family oriented and we excited to be able to include all of our siblings in our wedding. I have my sister as my moh and his sister as a bridesmaid.

My fiancee had picked his sisters husband to be his best man. Flash forward to a bridesmaid dress appointment with just his sister, she told me that they were planning on having another baby soon.

I was so excited for her but then I asked when they were planning on trying. She told me that they were going to shoot for november (9 months from my wedding). I had asked if they do what was there plan if they are due relatively around our wedding.