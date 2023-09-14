Bride insists on having FOUR WEDDINGS. Gets called 'spoiled' and 'selfish'. AITA?

It was another big celebration as his parents did the same thing as mine.

Finally we returned to Europe where we had a small ceremony with about 60 people. It was by far the most lowkey but still a nice ceremony.

We self funded this one and our parents paid for the ones in their respective countries. We had a 2 week holiday before coming back to start new jobs. It all lasted 8 weeks from start to finish. The only consistent guests were our immediate nuclear families as we didn't want to put anyone out.

We made 1 instagram post captioned 'What's better than 1 wedding?' (a music reference) with 10 pictures from across our ceremonies and 1 from our honeymoon.

I had a catch up with my friend on return and found she'd gotten engaged while we were back home.