Bride leaves sister and her kids 'STRANDED' on island during her wedding. AITA?

When this bride feels guilty about her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not getting my sister to leave my wedding?"

My wedding was on a small island, with the main boat taking everyone back (45 minute journey) at 1am. We paid for 2 additional boats: 8pm and 10:30pm for anyone who couldn’t party until early morning.

My sister messaged us prior to the wedding and told us she was trying to sort out her own private boat at 8pm as she had to get my young nieces to bed. We told her we could organise one for her, as we already had to get the photographer back at 8pm. She agreed.

Note: she previously asked us to move our wedding date forward one week after we sent the Save the Date’s out, because my niece was starting school after the wedding weekend.