Bride accuses MIL 'are you trying to compete with MY wedding?" AITA?

"AITA to be upset that my MIL is competing with my wedding?"

Am I wrong to be upset? I’m upset cuz my mother in law invited 82 people (including children when we said it was a kid free wedding) when we gave her a list of 41. And then she said the day after the wedding she’s throwing a mini family reunion for her fathers birthday even tho his bday is two months before.

She is not planning the wedding and not paying for a majority of it and it’s in my parents backyard and my dad was cooking and now we have to order more food and chairs and tables and fit them all in their yard.