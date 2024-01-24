Bride confronts SIL, 'MY wedding isn't a showcase for YOUR kids.' AITA? + Update

While I was surprised, I was not angry (nor sad) because it was a special day and I did not want to let bad emotions ruin the day. I was also going to let the MC introduce and thank the flower girls during the reception anyways, so I did not mind.

This quickly changed when my SIL planned a surprise dance by the daughters in the middle of dinner as a gift to us. The MC once again announced the flower girls and they started dancing down the aisle onto the main stage again.

So, all in all the kids "walked" down the aisle not once, not twice, but three times! My husband and I were supposed to have our first dance during this time, but instead her daughters danced on the stage, while my husband and I had our first dance on the side...