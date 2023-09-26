Bride-to-be refuses to invite FIL to her wedding. AITA?

My fiancé and I grew up very differently, however we encourage each other to still go do the things we love and we often share those experiences with one another. We have a very healthy relationship and find that having some differing hobbies leaves rooms for us to still be individuals and independent.

We have called the father in law and told him he is no longer welcome at the wedding. If he can’t support us being together, he does not have a place at our celebration. This was a decision we made together, and was initiated by my fiancé.

We are now receiving numerous texts, phone calls and even knocks at the front door from family telling us it’s disgusting to tell him he’s not welcome.