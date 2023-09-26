Bride-to-be refuses to invite FIL to her wedding. AITA?

When this bride to be doesn't want her FIL at her wedding, she asks Reddit:
For some context, the father in law in question is my fiancé’s step dad. He’s been in the picture for several years now and is the father to my fiancés half brother and sister.
He has never liked me. From day one he has said my fiancé and I’s passions and hobbies don’t align which will inevitably lead us to a “miserable and bitter divorce”. Shortly after announcing our engagement, he called my fiancé and told him “You don’t have my support in marrying this girl.
She doesn’t love you, if she did she would change into a women who enjoys the same things as you. Your mother agrees with me and we refuse to contribute financially to the wedding”. We never asked them or expected them to contribute financially.
My fiancé and I grew up very differently, however we encourage each other to still go do the things we love and we often share those experiences with one another. We have a very healthy relationship and find that having some differing hobbies leaves rooms for us to still be individuals and independent.
We have called the father in law and told him he is no longer welcome at the wedding. If he can’t support us being together, he does not have a place at our celebration. This was a decision we made together, and was initiated by my fiancé.
We are now receiving numerous texts, phone calls and even knocks at the front door from family telling us it’s disgusting to tell him he’s not welcome.
Should we have just ignored it? Pushed it under the rug? Call and apologize? Every one is making me feel like we are in the wrong. Desperately need some guidance. AITA?
cheesemakingmom writes:
NTA. Part of the reason someone is invited to a wedding is to celebrate the couple starting their new life together. Your future FIL has made it clear that he has no intention of celebrating your union.
And maybe I’m off base here, but it’s a bit much for him to want you to change into a clone of your partner, but not have those expectations for your partner to change for you.
kyotodreams writes:
NTA. This doesn’t make sense. Why would he want to be at your wedding when he believes the marriage is going to fail? And what about not sharing the same hobbies? What does that mean? That’s completely irrelevant.
lostwatch9 writes:
NTA. You have a more than good enough reason to not invite him. HOWEVER, I would urge you to seriously consider the out come of this and if it will affect you more than it's worth.
Don't get me wrong, they're all assholes and need to learn some respect. It's just one of those things that need some consideration when it comes to what you are willing to put up with for possibly a long time after getting married.
No matter what you decide you'll be in the right and it should be for you and your husbands happiness and comfort.