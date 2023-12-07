Bride uninvites dad's best friend's whole family after a Plus 1 RSVP 'scares her.' AITA?

Mind you this was also shortly after my miscarriage, I was pregnant and Max ignored any of my calls or texts for 2 weeks and didn’t even bother to show up at the hospital even after his sister informed him. He was pretty emotionally abusive which I only realised after I met my husband “Dennis”.

I am still close to the family of my dad’s best friend because they have been nothing but kind to me even though their son is a b***h. His mother always hyped me up when we were dating and even after we broke up. So I wanted them to be there, I asked my dad if it’ll be rude to leave out my ex from the invite that was going to the family as a whole.