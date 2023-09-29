Bride uninvites mom to wedding after she ruins bach; threatens to hire 'security.' AITA?

When this bride to be is furious with her mom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for uninviting my mom to my wedding after she ruined my bachelorette party?"

My mom (64f) and I (31f) have always had something of a difficult relationship. She was emotionally very cruel to me and my sister (29f) during my childhood and in later years I've tried to reconstruct our relationship.

I've been engaged for three years, and last week I had my bacherlorette party, with my sister and all my friends in attendance. As a kind gesture I invited my mom, knowing it wasn't going to be anything too crazy and out of a desire to be closer to her.

My mom made weird, side swipey comments all night about myself and my friends and got super defensive when I asked her to stop. She started sulking and literally went to sit alone in the corner, glaring at us.