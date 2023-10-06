Bride won't have dad-daughter dance even though dad paid for wedding. AITA?

When this bride to be sets hard boundaries at her wedding, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA: For Skipping the Father-Daughter Dance at My Wedding?"

I (24F) am getting married to my fiancé (26M) in about 4 weeks. We were originally going to elope but I knew my parents (54F and 60M) would be upset if they missed out on that so we are now having a microwedding with roughly 14 people including me, groom, officiant and photographer and just parents and siblings.

Since the beginning of wedding planning we made it known that we werent doing any of the traditional things. No speeches, no wedding party, no reception, no DJ, no dances no extra nothing. We said it was just going to be the ceremony, photos then dinner and that would be it. It seemed like everyone understood the plan.