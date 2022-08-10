Woman asks if it's wrong to tell brother to leave GF after miscarriage.

It's normal to be protective of your siblings if they are in bad relationships, but is it ever your place to say something about it? When this sister wants to tell her brother that he should leave his "unhappy relationship" after his girflriend miscarries, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Brother (m25) is with an older woman somewhere in her mid 30s. They have been friends for 2 years and met when they worked together locally. He has been a few hours away for the national guard on a mission since early 2020, and recently came back.