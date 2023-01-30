Someecards Logo
Intense 'sports fan' dad burns son's birthday gift for being the wrong team

Sally Ann Hall
Jan 30, 2023 | 5:51 PM
It's all fun and games until somebody burns a t-shirt.

u/StateThrowaway948375 hosted a birthday party for his one-year old recently and wasn't amused when his friend gave his son a t-shirt with a rival sport logo on it. He then went to Reddit to ask:

AITA (am I the a-hole) for burning my sons gift right after he received it?

