'Friend wanted me to cancel my kid’s party to attend her kid’s party.'

blueberryyogurtcup

She did this on purpose. She knew, months before her party, about yours. And waited until a few days before your party, to tell you about hers.

She's not a friend to you two. This was a test, to see if she could force compliance from the two of you to her wants. She didn't care at all what it would do to your children, or all the people invited to their party.

Her anger at you, and her reasons for her anger are unreasonable, based on her unreasonable expectation that her wants should be first, for both of you and your children. Very entitled. I'd just let her go.

Nucf1ash