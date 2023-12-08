Son tells dad, 'It's not my job to make sure my half-siblings have a mom.' AITA?

When this child of divorce is honest with his father, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my dad it's not my job to make sure my half siblings have a mom?"

My parents divorced when I (17m) was 5. I'm not sure on why. Part of me has always figured dad cheated on mom because he was with someone suspiciously fast afterward, like that same month fast, but my mom never spoke about it. She just told me both she and dad loved me and that would never change and I would never have to choose between my parents.

My dad was in two live-in relationship's post divorce. When I was 7 he was with "Jen" and had Luna (9) with her and then when I was 10 he was with "Bree" and had Harry (7) with her. Jen and Bree both stopped being mom's to their kids and so my dad became a single full time parent to my half siblings.