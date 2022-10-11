Man throws away homeless father's secret cigarettes in wake of stroke, dad loses it.

When this man questions what he should do with his dad's cigarettes, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for throwing away my dad’s cigarettes?"

Let me first preface by saying my dad lost all his possessions and the house he was renting last Wednesday due to hurricane Ian, so he has been staying with my partner and myself and we haven’t had power at our house since last Wednesday either so things have been stressful for him, to say the least.

The first day he got here I let it slide as I knew things were hard, but after that I told him from now on I can’t have him smoking here. The reason being is that he has had 5 strokes in the past few years, all due to excessive smoking.