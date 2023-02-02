College student says stepdad is demanding rent to spite her; he calls her 'entitled.'

I had my 18th birthday 3 days ago. On the day after my birthday my stepdad told me he wants me to start paying rent to “live in his house.” My stepdad is quite Christian and conservative.
I don’t expect to live rent free forever, but I know my stepdad is coming from a spiteful place. He and my mum have 2 kids of their own and have been married for 9 years. I’m not his own and it’s clear that I’m a reminder that his wife was a non-virgin divorced woman before when they met, so of course I’m being treated like a guest.
My mum is allowing it because she thinks the sun shines out of his ass. He doesn’t need my money to pay rent, plus I don’t have much and he wants £100 per month. We won't know this until down the road, but I bet his own kids won’t be paying rent while they’re in school.