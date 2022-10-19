Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he's wrong to refuse to pay college tuition for son from one night stand.

Man asks if he's wrong to refuse to pay college tuition for son from one night stand.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 19, 2022 | 3:52 PM
ADVERTISING

I (39M) had a one night stand in college, and the girl, who we'll call Jade, got pregnant. I agreed to pay child support, but that was all. This arrangement has worked for 18 years, and I never liked the idea of having kids anyway, so I don't really mind that my son, Marty (18M) and I have no contact.

Jade never got a boyfriend or anything after she had Marty, so she's been doing a pretty good job all by herself. We're still friends to this day, and I've only spoken to Marty a few times.

Marty, having recently graduated high school, wants to get into college. His tuition is expensive though, and as a single parent, Jade can't afford it and won't fund his tuition because of that.

Marty got my number from Jade, and asked if I would help pay for his tuition. He made a point saying that I have a well paying job, he was my only son, and I'd never been there for him as a dad, so I should at least pay his tuition.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content