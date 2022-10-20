Couple starts family drama by trying to cut costs and throw a 'Zoom wedding.'

When this couple wants to do a zoom wedding, he asks Reddit:
My partner and I are planning to get married in November, and we told our parents that we just want a simple, low-cost wedding. Initially, we were going to do an intimate wedding at my parents' house with just a few family and friends.
But I recently came across this platform called Courtly which takes care of legal online ceremonies so my partner and I just wanted to go for this.
We'll be spending way less since there's no need to hire chairs or decorate the place for the ceremony and we don't have to worry about the reception either since all we have to do is send the Zoom link to whoever would love to hop in and watch our online wedding.