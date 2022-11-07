Couple complains about crying baby at restaurant, mom hears them and freaks out.

Two frustrated mothers got into it at a restaurant, and Reddit definitely took a side. Decide who the a-hole is for yourself...

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling a waiter I want to change tables because there is a crying baby next to me?

u/Ok_Candy7966 writes:

My husband and I went out for dinner a couple of nights ago. It was the first time by ourselves after our baby was born. It’s my second child, the first for my husband so it was kind of a big deal for us. We got a babysitter and we went to a very nice fancy restaurant.