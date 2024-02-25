AITA for cutting off tuition until my daughter starts giving me 'the time of day'?

I constantly text Sarah asking how things are going. I send her funny posts on Facebook and ask her to call me. I even offered to split the cost of planefare so Sarah could visit over the holidays. She only responds on email and it’s always her saying she’s too busy.

I am frustrated and tired of this. She is taking a lot of classes right now but I’m her father and it would only take a second of her day to just text me back or talk to me on the phone for five minutes.

I have supported and been providing for Sarah since day one. I am done being disrespected when I have bent over backwards for 18 years to give her everything and have sent $7,000 just this year for her schooling.