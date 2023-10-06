Dad to 1 yo wants more 'moral' job that would involve travel. Wife says 'NO WAY.' AITA?

She also refuses to consider eventually relocating. She basically thinks I'm being selfish, and prioritizing my personal ambitions above my family.

From my perspective, the amount of travel seems relatively little, there's no good reason to rule out relocating eventually, the difference in pay will have no major impact on our lives, and we would still have enough income to save a lot.

I think this is a fair tradeoff for doing work that I find much more meaningful and potentially useful for others. Am I being selfish?

reasonalbead9 writes:

YTA. This is your wife and child and you're talking about making a major life choice. She should have some input and it should be a conversation. You two need to figure out a way to talk to each other.