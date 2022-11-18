Mom says daughter is 'emotionally blackmailing' her when she calls dad 'a dirty pig.'

When this mother is concerned about her daughter's opinion of her father, she asks Reddit:
saltgreat6066 writes:
Throwaway account. have 2 children by my ex husband. 14yo "Alex" and 10 yo "Bella". They go to their dad's every other weekends.
Bella has been acting strangely the past 2 months. Every Friday, on their dad's week, she cries hysterically. Begs me to stay home. I asked her multiple times why, she just tells me " I hate him" , " he is a dirty pig ".
I called my ex, he told me that she was mad because he bought her brother a new phone and not her.
I asked Bella if that's the reason she refuses to go to her father's house. She refuses to tell me anything, she just repeats " I hate him". Last night she was crying in her room and begging me to stay.