Mom says daughter is 'emotionally blackmailing' her when she calls dad 'a dirty pig.'

When this mother is concerned about her daughter's opinion of her father, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for forcing my daughter to go to her father's house ?"

saltgreat6066 writes:

Throwaway account. have 2 children by my ex husband. 14yo "Alex" and 10 yo "Bella". They go to their dad's every other weekends.

Bella has been acting strangely the past 2 months. Every Friday, on their dad's week, she cries hysterically. Begs me to stay home. I asked her multiple times why, she just tells me " I hate him" , " he is a dirty pig ".

I called my ex, he told me that she was mad because he bought her brother a new phone and not her.