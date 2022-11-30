Woman retaliates when dad 'forgets' to get her a birthday gift.

When this daughter is conflicted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my dad I had kind of guessed I wasn't getting a birthday present?"

My, 17f as of today, dad is a di*khead at the best of times. He prioritises his own wants/needs over mine and my brother's (5m) a lot.

We're fed, clothed, and housed and in his eyes we owe him the world for doing that. If he wants a new toy, he gets it and leaves nothing for us type thing.

My dad asked me 3 weeks ago what I wanted for my birthday and I had asked for a new copy of a Switch game my brother had eaten (he actually likes the taste of the stuff put on it, and he was 4, I wasn't too mad). He said yeah that was fine.