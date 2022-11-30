Woman retaliates when dad 'forgets' to get her a birthday gift.

When this daughter is conflicted, she asks Reddit:
My, 17f as of today, dad is a di*khead at the best of times. He prioritises his own wants/needs over mine and my brother's (5m) a lot.
We're fed, clothed, and housed and in his eyes we owe him the world for doing that. If he wants a new toy, he gets it and leaves nothing for us type thing.
My dad asked me 3 weeks ago what I wanted for my birthday and I had asked for a new copy of a Switch game my brother had eaten (he actually likes the taste of the stuff put on it, and he was 4, I wasn't too mad). He said yeah that was fine.
On Monday, he came home with a new car. A car. The man wanted a SUV and he managed to find one on the Facebook market place for less than 2 grand, so it's either going to fall apart or cost him 5 times that in repairs.