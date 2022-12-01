Son refuses to visit 'hypocritical' dad on X-mas, grandma says, 'give him a chance.'

When this son is too hurt to reconcile with his father, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my dad to spend his money on his real family?"

I'm so conflicted about this and I don’t really know if I’m in the wrong.

When I (22M) was 15, we found out that my dad (42M) had been cheating on my mom with a man, this was a surprise since my dad was the most homophobic jerk you could’ve met.

He left my mom and divorced her because “ he wanted to be authentic to himself”, it was a really hard time for me and my siblings (15M, 13M ages today).

Remember I grew up with this homophobic background installed in my head by my own father so I was disgusted, he tried to apologize but I said hurtful things to him.