Dad accused by daughter of 'misogyny' when he won't turn his office into a bedroom for her. AITA?

flufflycontract writes:

You are NTA. I am going to get shot down for this, but why does everyone think kids need their own bedrooms. I just don’t get it. Yes, I do understand the WANT for privacy by the teen, but there isn’t a NEED for it. My suggestion is to put some kind of room divider in the girls room.

There are folding screens, bookcases, etc. I shared a room with my sister until I moved out at 23(was in college). Better yet, my 4 brothers shared a room until they each moved out. My parents could not afford a bigger house and all 8 of us shared 1 bathroom.(This is in the US).