Dad accuses 11 yo son's teacher & teacher's son (in same class) of being "gossipers." AITA?

When this dad is at odds with his kid's teacher, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my kid's teacher I wasn't upfront because she and her son are gossipers?"

My son Dawson is in the 6th grade and has been rather anxious. He has to give a victim impact statement and has been preparing for it all this week. He's trying to keep it together and has been sleeping in my bed all those month.

He has a oral report due on Friday for his social studies class and obviously he can't do it because he has to be in court. I spoke to his teacher, Mrs T , and said he has an appointment on Friday that he can't miss and if he could possibly do this report on Monday.