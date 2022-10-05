Dad admits to favoring one teenage twin daughter over the other.

When this father to two 17 year old twin girls admits that he likes one better, his other daughter goes nuts. That said, it's clear that their mom favors the OTHER daugher. Take a look at this wild story.
I (52M) have two daughters (17F) Angie&Julie. The girls are twins but are different in every way.
Growing up Angie shared a lot more interests with my wife, she loved preforming in pageants, cheerleading, the whole nine yards. While Julie shared my enthusiasm for the outdoors, camping and wildlife photography.