Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad admits to favoring one teenage twin daughter over the other.

Dad admits to favoring one teenage twin daughter over the other.

Maggie Lalley
Oct 5, 2022 | 10:05 PM
ADVERTISING

When this father to two 17 year old twin girls admits that he likes one better, his other daughter goes nuts. That said, it's clear that their mom favors the OTHER daugher. Take a look at this wild story.

throwaway512645 writes:

I (52M) have two daughters (17F) Angie&Julie. The girls are twins but are different in every way.

Growing up Angie shared a lot more interests with my wife, she loved preforming in pageants, cheerleading, the whole nine yards. While Julie shared my enthusiasm for the outdoors, camping and wildlife photography.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content