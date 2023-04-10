Dad alters dead wife's gown for daughter's birthday dress, MIL in tears. AITA?

The loss of a wife and mother is devastating.

One man tragically lost his wife during childbirth. Thankfully, his daughter survived and the family recently celebrated her first birthday. His wife had mentioned looking forward to seeing her daughter wear the gown from her maternity photo shoot one day. In her honor, he cut up the dress and fashioned it into a frock for their daughter. He thought this would be a loving and meaningful gesture. His mother-in-law was outraged and heartbroken.

AITA for repurposing my late wife's gown for my daughter?

Throwaway-macaron

This is going to be a little long, please bear with me.