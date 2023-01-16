Dad asks if he's wrong for giving daughter chores as payment for rent and tuition.

AITA for not paying my daughter to babysit her younger siblings?

So my 20 year old daughter is currently a college student. She lives in my house free of rent. I only ask her to do a few things around the house from time to time, like cooking and cleaning. Typical things you're expected to do on a daily basis anyways.

Occasionally she has to watch over her younger brothers since I may be busy with work or when I need a break to hang out with my girlfriend.

My daughter recently spoke up to me about how she feels I'm putting too much of a workload on her back which I don't see how. She told me she's okay with cooking and cleaning around the house, but having to watch over her siblings was annoying & stressful and that it's taking away from her studies.